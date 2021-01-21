Fiverr International (FVRR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR):

1/19/2021 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

1/12/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $185.00 to $270.00.

12/30/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/23/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/21/2020 – Fiverr International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/17/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/11/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/10/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/24/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/23/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

FVRR traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $285.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

