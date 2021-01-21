Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) PT Raised to $0.55

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.40 to $0.55 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 305,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

