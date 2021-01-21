Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 163,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

