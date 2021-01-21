FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Separately, HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) stock opened at GBX 75.95 ($0.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.27. The company has a market cap of £927.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.