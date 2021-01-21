First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

