First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

