First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $15.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
