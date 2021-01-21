First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $15.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

