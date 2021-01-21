First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $298.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

