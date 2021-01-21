First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.90

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

