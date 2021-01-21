First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get First Community alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.