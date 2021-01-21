First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

