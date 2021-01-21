First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

