First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.99.

FRBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

