First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.99.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
