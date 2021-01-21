Financial Survey: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) versus Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Suruga Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 2 0 1 0 1.67 Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Suruga Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 3.13 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Suruga Bank $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% Suruga Bank 14.14% 9.41% 0.70%

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) beats Suruga Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency exchange reservation, pay-easy, Web oral receipt, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending and credit guarantee, mortgage loans guarantee, printing, bookbinding, packing and shipping, leasing, and clerical agency and system engineering services. It operates through a network of 128 branches in Japan. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

