Financial Analysis: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Boyd Group Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Boyd Group Services 0 3 5 1 2.78

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $124.58, indicating a potential downside of 15.61%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus price target of $240.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Match Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Boyd Group Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.25 $431.13 million $4.53 32.59 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Boyd Group Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

