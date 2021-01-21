Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $323.77 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $324.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.09 and its 200-day moving average is $296.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

