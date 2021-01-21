Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after acquiring an additional 689,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

