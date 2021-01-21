Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 992,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,420. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

