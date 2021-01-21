Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,718. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.