Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $212.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.19 million to $219.78 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $239.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $827.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.88 million to $844.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $859.18 million, with estimates ranging from $821.12 million to $905.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

