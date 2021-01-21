Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $10.28. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 30,600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPI. TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $311.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

