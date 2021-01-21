Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $104.63. 14,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

