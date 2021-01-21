Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.34. 1,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

