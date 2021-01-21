Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 9,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,579.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

