Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 65,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

