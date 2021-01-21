Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Black Hills worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Black Hills by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

