Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $419.47. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

