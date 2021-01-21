Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 13,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

