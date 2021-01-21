Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

