Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

