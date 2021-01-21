Family Firm Inc. Invests $215,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $64.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

