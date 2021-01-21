Family Firm Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

