Family Firm Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $65,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average is $203.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

