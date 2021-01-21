Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 354,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 182,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

