Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

