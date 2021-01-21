F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.06

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.06 and last traded at $201.01, with a volume of 14783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

