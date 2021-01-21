F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.06

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.06 and last traded at $201.01, with a volume of 14783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.65.
A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.53.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
