Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of EYEN opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

