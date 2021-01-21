Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatile crude pricing environment since it can rely on its strong balance sheet. However, lower refining margin has been hurting the firm’s downstream operations. Also, owing to huge counter-cyclical capital spending program, which has been deteriorating its cash flow generation capabilities, the company may need to compromise balance sheet strength.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.19.

XOM opened at $49.53 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

