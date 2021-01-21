Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

