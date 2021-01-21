Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian plc (EXPN.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.75) on Wednesday. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,768.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, for a total transaction of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

