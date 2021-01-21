Expanse Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Expanse has a market cap of $628,966.13 and approximately $3,548.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.78 or 0.03858457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00420824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.51 or 0.01413266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00584830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00434699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

