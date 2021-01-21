Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 539.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.79.

NYSE:PANW opened at $370.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

