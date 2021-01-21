Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE NPK opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

