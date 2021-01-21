Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,629 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $145.15 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $99,007,750.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

