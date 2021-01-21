Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Trading Up 35%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) shares traded up 35% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. 593,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 191,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Exactus had a negative net margin of 534.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.18%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.