Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,749. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $152.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

