Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVKIF. HSBC cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

