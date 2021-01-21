Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 988,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,777.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

