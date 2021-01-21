Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $293,550.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

