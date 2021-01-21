EventChain Price Reaches $0.0112 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $349,664.56 and $12,636.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

